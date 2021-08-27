Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

