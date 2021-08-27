Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 102,928 shares.The stock last traded at $16.71 and had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

