Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 332,247 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

