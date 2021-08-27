Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.19. 73,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 371,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $833.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

