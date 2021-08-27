Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 65,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 129,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

