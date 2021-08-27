Axonics (AXNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX):

8/11/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

8/9/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/20/2021 – Axonics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/12/2021 – Axonics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

