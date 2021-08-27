Axel Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 7.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $273.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.