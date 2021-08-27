Axel Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group makes up about 1.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

