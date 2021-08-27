Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLCF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Awilco Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43.

Get Awilco Drilling alerts:

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.