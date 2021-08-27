Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLCF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Awilco Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43.
About Awilco Drilling
