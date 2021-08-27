AVT (AVT) Market Cap Achieves $2.79 Million

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVT coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.