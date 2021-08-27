Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Avista stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.59. 11,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,126. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118 shares of company stock valued at $992,477. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

