Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) vs. CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Financial Survey

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CareView Communications alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CareView Communications and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.46 million 3.80 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $238.64 million 1.57 $260,000.00 $0.75 44.79

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Volatility & Risk

CareView Communications has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -161.04% N/A -203.79% Aviat Networks 40.79% 24.65% 11.99%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats CareView Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.