Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

