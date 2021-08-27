Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.85. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

