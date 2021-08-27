Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.06

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$44.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

