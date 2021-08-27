Automata Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $879.74 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Automata Network has a market cap of $231.56 million and $879.74 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 137.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

