Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.00

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.002.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.
About Austin Engineering
