Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells C$104,610.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.92, for a total transaction of C$104,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,872,569.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUP. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

