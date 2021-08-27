Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

AUGX stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

