AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

