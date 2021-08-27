Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 515,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,956 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.49.

