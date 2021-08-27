Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,160. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

