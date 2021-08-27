Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 9.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $69,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

