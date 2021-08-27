Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,690 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

ODFL opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $287.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

