Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 177,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.44. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

