Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

