Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX opened at $22.83 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.