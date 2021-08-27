Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 11,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $167.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.