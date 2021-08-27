Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.88. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

