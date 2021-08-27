Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $178.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $149.70 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

