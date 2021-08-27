Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

ASAN opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Asana by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

