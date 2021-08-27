Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 7,465 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.