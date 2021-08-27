Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 194,086 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,086 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 728,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

