Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,016 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $9,022,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $161.71 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

