Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 10,441 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

