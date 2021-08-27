Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 101,236 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,236 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.