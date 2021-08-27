Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.