Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.90 by UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €5.90 ($6.94) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.37 ($7.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.69. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

