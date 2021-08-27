Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

AT1 stock opened at €6.37 ($7.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

