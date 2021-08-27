ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 92,787 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,787 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $372,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Teradyne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 1,406,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

