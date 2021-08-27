ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,454,954 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,454,954 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.61% of 2U worth $390,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 552,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

