ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Veeva Systems worth $272,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $330.42. The stock had a trading volume of 695,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,055. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

