ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 928,556 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $649,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,352. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.