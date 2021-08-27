ARK Investment Management LLC Has $172.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,225,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,670.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.