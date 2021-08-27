ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $197,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $870,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $431,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 768,480 shares of company stock worth $57,529,256 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 682,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.