Arizona State Retirement System Sells 506 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

