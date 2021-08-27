Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 692,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

