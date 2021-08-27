Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 26.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,638,000 after buying an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

MASI opened at $276.32 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

