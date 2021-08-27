Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

