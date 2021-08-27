Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.43 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

